- Advertisement -

A former member of the National Assembly, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, on Monday, insisted that restructuring of the entire entity called Nigeria will bring to end all challenges confronting it.

He said the country is sitting on a keg of gun power, if the government at the centre, failed to do the needful on this.

Kaka, represented Ogun East in the Upper House between 2011 to 2015, stated this while speaking shortly after a philanthropic group, ASK 65, donated food items to pupils of the School for Children with Special Needs, Sagamu, to commemorate the 70th birthday of one of its member, Alhaji Yusuf Ashiru.

The ex-lawmaker expressed the need for decentralisation of the Police for effective and efficient policing of the citizenry, while lamenting the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country.

He described the development as sheer negligence, asking government to address the insecurity issues with all seriousness.

“It is rather unfortunate that the killing is being sustained. In a saner country, even in the civil war or even in international war, they will account for every lost soul in the battlefield. America is an example. During the Gulf War, every day they will do account of those lost lives and do as much as possible to minimise the loss of life.

“Now, we precipitated war in our own country against the innocent populace out of sheer negligence. From the North East to the Middle Belt and even to South-South, South East and South West, you’d discover that most of these deaths are avoidable deaths and from whichever divide of the religion you look at it, it’s sacrilegious for you to take the life of a fellow human being.

” So, not to talk of allow such a thing to carelessly occur without any physical attempt to stop wanton killing and destruction of property across the length and breath of the country.

“It is sad and I think the Federal Government should wake up from her slumber and swing into action to stop this wanton killing. The state governors, we call them chief security officers, but between me and you, they are just chief security officers on paper.

“I will continue to say that there is no way that a centralised police can effectively monitor what is going on across the country and ensure adequate security, no matter how sophisticated they may be, no matter how well-equipped; mind you, they are not well-equipped, they are not sophisticated, even the level of education is in doubt.

“So, to now say that you over-centralise such a thing in an under-policed country, then we are doing incalculable disfavour to the citizenry. We need to decentralise the police, we need to restructure Nigeria amongst many other sectors. It is a must; failure to do it, we are sitting on a time bomb and I pray it doesn’t explode on our faces,” he added.