Senator Stella Oduah on Monday described as untrue a report that she was planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The lawmaker, who represents Anambra North Senatorial District, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday that the story credited to an online medium was based on mere speculation that was false.

Ms. Oduah said those spreading the falsehood were probably taking advantage of her grievances with the party in the build up to the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

“It is untrue, there is nothing like that; I am still a full member of the PDP.

“This is mere speculation probably because of my anger during the last governorship election.

“I am still a full member of our great party, the PDP; if I want to leave a party I will make it public myself,” she said.

She urged politicians to refrain from attempting to score cheap points by giving false information about other political actors.