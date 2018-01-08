- Advertisement -

Minority Whip in the Senate, Sen. Biodun Olujimi, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is poorly-administered leading to unprecedented hardship on the people.

She said that the APC has no blueprint on how it would administer the country after it rode on alleged deceitful populist ideology to power.

Sen. Olujimi made the remarks at the weekend when she hosted her constituents in Ekiti South senatorial district to a “thank you get together party” in Omuo Ekiti, her country home.

The former Deputy Chief whip said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) handed over a good government to the APC in 2015 adding that, the people have seen the difference today.

On her ambition to govern Ekiti State, Olujimi said she was still in the race adding that the party leadership at the National level will conduct free and fair primary and the best candidate will emerge as opposed the one that has been endorsed.

“In the last 18 years of this Democracy, I have not seen a government that is poorly manage like this APC led government. They rode to power on the pretext of populist ideology. They did not have a blueprint on how to govern the country.

“They don’t know what to do up till now. We are just drifting, everybody is just doing what he like and so, we went into a recession. They say we are technically out of it, but I don’t know what they mean because people are still in recession.

“No jobs anywhere, prices of goods have skyrocketed. The roads are bad. Electricity is zero. A man who cannot put food on his table who cannot send his children to school is in recession. People that are begging are too many, that is not the Nigeria we knew. The Nigeria we knew is the one everybody will eat and drink and some would even travel at Christmas. But right now, it is no longer so.

“We handed over a good government to APC. Forget all the lies and half truth, the bulk passing and the razzmatazz. People have now seen the difference. I am not one to speak evil about a government. This one has failed all of us.

“So people must follow the PDP. The party knows how to govern and have people at heart. Yes, I admit we made mistake. But we know how to regulate ourselves and deliver good governance to the people.”

Olujimi who described the endorsement of the Deputy Governor as preferred candidate of the party was just a wishful thinking, saying: “It is the business of the party at the National level to conduct primary. What happened, is just wishful thinking. The party had already said that there would be a free and fair primaries and that is where I stand.

“The five of us that are aspirants have come together to say that there must be free and fair primaries. If the primary is fair, only the best will win not the one that has been anointed.”

She distributed items worth N200 million including cars, generating sets tricycle, sewing machines, food items among others to her constituents.