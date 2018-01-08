- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s achievement is enough to instil confidence in the people that he can rule the country in 2019.

Reacting to the raging controversy surrounding the New Year predictions of a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the deputy national chairman of the party, Sen. Babayo Gamawa, told reporters in Gombe on Sunday that though only God knows the future, the PDP would be glad to have Dankwambo as its flag bearer come 2019.

Gamawa said, “The issue of future is only known by God, but there are people from different faith, who were making predictions which sometimes become real sometimes it doesn’t. If his prediction becomes reality, PDP will definitely be glad to have someone like him as the party’s flag bearer.

“Considering how he transformed Gombe State from what it was to its present stage, going by his record, having excelled through his professional carrier to the rank of Accountant General and Governor of Gombe State, he has the prerequisites qualification and curriculum vitae to preside or to be the flag bearer of our party comes 2019.”

Recall that Rev Fr. Mbaka in his new year message warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to contemplate seeking for a second tenure in 2019.

The prophecy read in part, “If Mr. President, Buhari will not continue, if you go to Gombe, it was a rural state, the present Governor there, Ibrahim Hassan, has turned that place into almost an ultra modern city and that man was a former Accountant General of the country. If you go to Gombe, you won’t know Gombe again; why can’t such a person come out; I don’t know the party he is in; and he is still a young man; in his early 50s, whether in PDP or APC, I don’t know but whoever is doing that kind of magic in Gombe can handle Nigeria. A man who did PhD in Accountancy, chartered in marketing, chartered in Accountancy, a lot of things, a guru, we need somebody with such aura.

“And the Gombe people will tell you, he does not discriminate between Muslims and Christians, he is shielding even Christians there. Some pastors he gave them land, gave land for churches. I am not campaigning for him, but I am talking about somebody who can lead us forward, somebody with vision, with agenda, to change Nigeria is not difficult; wherever such a person is, let his party make him available for Nigerians to see it.”