Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) on Sunday announced results in 22 out of the 25 local government areas in Saturday council poll with the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winning all seats.

However, fresh election will be held in Ughelli North and Ethiope East on Tuesday January 9, while result of Ika South was ready but the returning officer was unavailable to announce it as a result of ill health.

Announcing the results in the headquarters of DSIEC in Asaba, the various local government returning officers, who took their turns to announce them, said the election was contested by political parties who fielded candidates for the polls.

Chief Mike Ogbodu, Chairman of the Commission, said 57 PDP councillorship candidates were returned unopposed, adding that the PDP won 424 councillorship seats contested for while the APC won one seat in Aniocha North.

Ogbodu said the result of one ward in Isoko North is being withheld as a result of court injunction.

Breakdown of the results as announced by the returning officers are as follows: Aniocha North, PDP- 25,272; APC -2798; Aniocha South, PDP-26,943; APC-11,250; Bomadi, PDP-74,857; APC-1079; Burutu, PDP-83,897; APC 2,791; Ethiope West, PDP-46,377; APC-4,403; Ika North East, PDP-71,124; APC-2,838; Isoko North, PDP-78,952; APC-5,394; Isoko South, PDP-79,784; APC-4,372.

Similarly, Ndokwa East, PDP-44,195; APC-126; Ndokwa West, PDP-67,092; APC-2,107; Okpe, PDP-67,525; APC-5,440; Oshimili North, PDP-47,306; APC-7,229; Oshimili South, PDP-46,183; APC-1,898; Patani, PDP-35,752; APC-277; Sapele, PDP-77,090; APC-4,533; Udu, PDP-62,668; APC-5,491.

Others, according to the returning officers are: Ughelli South, PDP-46,941; APC-2,878; Ukwuani, PDP-32,858; APC-5,611; Uvwie, PDP-103,308; APC-593; Warri North, PDP-48,074; APC-6,231, Warri South, PDP-92,564; APC-2,806; Warri South West, PDP-107,973; APC-1,751.

“In the areas where elections were held, PDP won the chairmanship seats in all the 22 local government council areas that have been declared so far. In the same vein, the PDP has equally won 424 councillorship seats while the APC won one seat in Aniocha North ward 2”, he said, adding that the result of the councillorship elections for Otor-Owhe ward 1 DSIEC ward 09 of Isoko North local government area is yet to be declared owing to an order of a High Court sitting at Ibusa.

“It is quite significant to inform our stakeholders that in accordance with the provisions of section 46(1) of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Law 2017, 59 councilors have been returned unopposed across the state in various electoral wards.”

According to DSIEC boss, “In pursuant to section 46 sub-sections (2) and (3) of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Law 2017, elections were held in all other electoral wards and constituencies in the state except Ughelli North and Ethiope East local government council areas where elections were postponed in accordance with section 33(1) and (2) of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Law 2017, which have been slated for Tuesday, 9, January, 2018.”

Meanwhile, former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, has lamented that some politicians connived with DSIEC officials in his ward to replace the name of the APC councillorship candidate, Emmanuel Chi Oweazim Jnr, who won the election at Onicha-Olona ward 5 in Aniocha North council with 557 votes with the PDP candidate, Alex Ekehazia Okolie, who polled 466 votes.

But the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that he is highly impressed with the peaceful conduct of Delta council polls and the victory of the PDP.

He said it was not short of his expectations as he said Delta is the stronghold of PDP.

APC, Delta State chapter has described the election as a total sham that cannot stand the test of a credible, free and fair election as required by democratic principles.

Prophet Jones Ode Erue, State Chairman, APC, said to let it stand would be that DSIEC has in connivance with PDP perpetuated a greedy and political dynasty that is already gasping for life.