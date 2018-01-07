- Advertisement -

National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Engineer Yabaji Yusuf Sani, has said that the campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari to contest a second term in office is a display of sheer arrogance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other government officials.

Engr. Sani told a select group of Journalists in Abuja at the weekend that rather than seeking to contest a second term in office, President Buhari should quietly retire to his ranch in Daura and start drinking fura.

The ADP National Chairman who was reacting to a recent statement by the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, that President Muhammadu Buhari would contest a second term in office said while the President has the constitutional right to seek reelection, it was morally wrong for him to do so.

He said the government and its officials would be afraid to say such thing in a civilized society because of the fear of backlash, and advices the President to learn a lesson from the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela who retired from active politics after one tenure in office.

He said “In a civilized society, you will be mindful of the backlash. What impact has this administration made? We now have kidnappings and killings. Corruption is even more endemic. Fuel scarcity has come back. For a minister to come out and say that, it’s a slap on the nation.

“Believe me, President Buhari should be in his ranch drinking “fura de nunu”. We are not saying he doesn’t have the right to contest. But morally, it is wrong. He should be an elderstateman like the late Nelson Mandela by resetting the agenda of the country.

“Anytime somebody is insisting on something, that person has nothing to offer. Four years are enough for him being a former head of state. With this abysmal performance, it is ridiculous. He has the right. But Nigerians have the right to reject them, especially the ragtag put together organization called the APC”.

He said President Buhari should be mindful of a possible disgrace during the elections as Nigerians were prepared to reject him and his party the same way they rejected former President Jonathan and the PDP.

He said that the ADP has better presidential candidate than President Buhari since Nigeria is blessed with intelligent personalities, stressing that his party would surprise Nigerians “pleasantly” in 2019.

“We can give this country what it requires in terms of leadership. This country is always looked up to. We have no business being where we are today. It is unfortunate,” he also said.

He challenged the APC to point to one single aspect of its manifesto that had been diligently implemented by the government since it assumed power and expressed the readiness of the ADP to engage in “coalition” or “collaboration” with other political parties instead of merger ahead of 2019.