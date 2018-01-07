- Advertisement -

Lagos State government said at the weekend that the Akinwunmi Ambode led administration elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be distracted by statements made by the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The State’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr Abdul-Akeem Abdul-Lateef, said this while reacting to declaration made by the PDP that it would defeat the APC in the governorship election in Lagos in 2019 at the 3rd Iju-Ishaga Health Day (IHD) held in Lagos.

According to him, the PDP in the state is reputed for making infantile and highly jejune statements, assuring that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode would not be distracted by those he called political Lilliputians whose current retrogression had compelled them to operate as dysfunctional silos.

Dr Abdul-Lateef said this was because the governor, who had just presented N1.046 trillion budget for the 2018 fiscal year, the size of about nine states of the federation, was irrevocably committed to the completion of all on-going projects in the state.

“I want to assure Lagosians that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will not be distracted by the statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The governor will not be distracted by political Lilliputians whose current retrogression has compelled them to operate as dysfunctional silos.

“Akinwunmi Ambode is irrevocably committed to the completion of all on-going projects in the state. He has just presented before the Lagos State House of Assembly a budget size of N1.046 trillion worth, the size of about nine states of the federation.

“Where does he have the time to respond to them if he has committed himself to the completion of Agege Pen-Cinema flyover in nine months. He has said the Oshodi world class transport interchange which comprises of pedestrian bridges, shopping malls, CCTVs, which will regenerate Oshodi into becoming a world class Business District, will soon be completed.

“Where does he have the time to respond to worthless statement from a failed party when he has committed himself to the completion of the Oshodi International Airport Road in 15 months. Imagine the governor that is busy looking for how to build four stadia in the four regions of the state.”, the commissioner said.

He hinted that the stadia will be in Igbogbo, Epe , Ajegunle and Badagry, saying that would be in addition to the one Governor Ambode was currently building in Onikan.

Abdul-Lateef assured that the various projects being undertaken by Governor Ambode would definitely campaign for him, contending that Lagosians were the most enlightened and most informed people who were witnesses to the unprecedented infrastructural renewal taking place in the state.

“A governor that is talking about regenerating the state, bringing people together, ensuring that the Lagosians have the best in terms of having dividends of democracy. The projects of Ambode will campaign for him. Lagosians are the most enlightened, the most informed people who are witnesses to the unprecedented infrastructural renewal being witnessed in Lagos state,” the commissioner said.

Speaking further, Abdul-Lateef faulted the claim by the PDP that Oshodi Isolo was there base, describing it as false.

According to him, this is because the PDP member, who was elected into the House of Assembly from there, had since dumped the party and joined APC, while those PDP members in the National Assembly, Abuja had been issued a red card.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in fresh move, has called for disqualification of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in the coming 2019 Governorship Election in the state, saying the call became imperative as the governor had commenced his campaign while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was yet to lift ban on the exercise for coming general poll in the country.

The party made the call in a statement issued on Sunday by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigeria Police to manifest the readiness to be unbiased, non partisan and assertive as Nigerians prepared to go into the 2019 General Election.

The party in particular frowned at the recent 3 Million-Man-March for Governor Ambode, describing the act as against the rule of the game, urging both the INEC and the Police to speak out on it, else it would deem that the 2019 Lagos governorship election was already rigged for APC.

“Unless the INEC and Police, exert their powers to guarantee credible election by at least giving their opinions on the recent 3 Million- Man- March for Governor Ambode, we shall deem the 2019 Lagos governorship election as already rigged for APC,” the party said.

The party further urged both the INEC and Police to enforce disqualification and ensure needful arrests of all those who were initiators, perpetrators and intended beneficiaries of what it described as pre- election malpractice capable of also overheating the polity and provoking confrontations and violence.

“Such punitive measures by these two important bodies will help serve as deterrent to all others who can also resort to open campaigns even when the time is not ripe and official,” the PDP said.

Speaking further, Lagos PDP said its call to disqualify Governor Ambode and APC from participating in the 2019 Lagos governorship election was hinged on the self confession of a group ‘itesiwaju ipinle Eko vanguard’ led by one Mr Seyi Bamigbade that they organised a 3 Million Man March for Governor Ambode’s reelection in 2019.

According to PDP, such exercise at this period is a breach of the Electoral Act and elections guidelines as INEC has not declared political campaign permissible.

“Indeed, we strongly believe that the exercise must have been directly induced, midwife and sponsored by the state government, using Lagos tax to over reach other persons and political parties in the 2019 elections.

“It is also laughable that an acclaimed performing governor can be so jittery of reelection that over twelve months to the contest, he is already using state funds to jump start campaign even against the electoral Act and good conscience.

“Though we know that the claimed 3 Million Man March is a fluke and propagandists, but since they have made the self confession, then Mr Seyi Bamigbade and his members of the organising group should be arrested for electoral misconduct,” the PDP demanded.