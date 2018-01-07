- Advertisement -

Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, has announced results of 23 out of the 25 Local Government areas in the Saturday local government council election, with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winning all seats.

Announcing the results in the headquarters of DSIEC in Asaba, the various local government Returning Officers who took their turns to announce results, said the election was contested for by political parties who fielded candidates for the polls.

Chairman of the Commission, Chief Mike Ogbodu said by-election would be held in Ughelli North and Ethiope East.