Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has described a former Deputy Governor of the State, Otunba Christopher Iyiola Omisore, as a “liar who cannot be entrusted with position of authorities”.

Aregbesola, who was reacting to some criticism raised by Omisore against his administration, said that Omisore and his political party were not morally qualified to criticise his government because “they (Omisore and PDP) have been tested and failed the people of the state”.

Aregbesola also referred to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate in the 2014 governorship election in the state, Senator Omisore as “a tax defaulter who only paid N25,000 in 2013 as tax and has since failed to file his tax returns”.

Omisore had in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Jide Fatokun, alleged that Aregbesola administration has plunged the people of the state to a huge debt to the tune of N416 billion and that the 2018 budget recently presented to the House of Assembly was a product of bankruptcy and paucity of knowledge in public finance by Aregbesola government.

He further accused Aregbesola’s government of owing salaries and allowances of workers to the tune of N119 billion.

Aregbesola, who spoke at a colloquium organized by a youth group otherwise called Progressives e-group held at Atlantis Hotel, Osogbo, said Omisore who could not execute a single project for the state and his community, Ile-Ife, throughout eight years even as Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, has no moral justification to rubbish his achievements.

He said: “Omisore is not qualified to rubbish my administration. For the eight years he spent in the senate and in spite of his position, Omisore did not do anything for our people even the people of Ile-Ife where he hails from.

“Before Omisore could be entitled to condemn my government, he should go to the EFCC and complete the refund of money that he looted from the national treasury.”