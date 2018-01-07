- Advertisement -

The regent of Omu Ijesa in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, Apata Modupe Akinyemi, has promised on behalf of her subjects and the entire people of Omu Ijesa to stand by President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections with the affirmation that the entire community stands solidly with the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration in Osun state.

The regent made this known while playing host to the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, when he paid a courtesy call to his ancestral hometown as part of his efforts to celebrate with the people of Omu Ijesa, adding that “We can see the efforts Mr President has channeled towards rebuilding a Nigeria of our dream in all facets, stemming out corruption, building infrastructure, the revolutionised agricultural sector, reviving our recessed economy.

“And we are also living testimonies to the many wonders of what our Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is doing in the state, we are also proud of our son, Prof Isaac Adewole for bringing effective and qualitative healthcare delivery to the common man in Nigeria since he became the Minister of Education,” she said.

The Asiwaju of Omu-Ijesa, Chief Akin Oluwakuyide, who also spoke on behalf of the community paid glowing tribute to Prof Isaac Adewole for his benevolence, open door policy, integrity, experience and professionalism which he has brought to the fore to redeem the gory state of the country’s health sector, explaining that,

“Over time in this community, we are sold out to PDP but an end has come permanently to such arrangement as we are determined to stand by the APC at both the State and the Federal level for the sake of Prof Adewole.”

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Erinmo-Ijesa, the Elerinmo of Erinmo, Oba Micheal Ajayi, congratulated and eulogised the Prof Isaac Adewole led federal ministry of health for the pragmatic approach in handling the various outbreak of diseases and health workers agitations in the outgoing year.

“I am one of your ardent followers, and I have come to realise that you are indeed a blessing to this country, your patriotism is unequalled, your commitment to seeing that every Nigerians are healthy is worthy of emulation, and I must especially commend your initiative for the revitalisation of the Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, in Nigeria, as this will reposition our health sector and bring government closer to the downtrodden and those of us at the rural areas,” he stated.

He equally admonished all lovers of progress and development to continue to support the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola led APC government as the seven years of his administration is legendary and historic in the annals of the state.

In his response, Prof Adewole thanked the people of Omu Ijesa and Erinmo Ijesa for the warm reception accorded him, promising to continue to champion the cause of the average Nigerian which is the basis of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) concept and assuring them of his unflinching support to the realisation of the APC manifesto.

He encouraged them to remain resilient in their conviction to support the progressive government of Governor Rauf Aregbesola and President Muhammadu Buhari, as the APC is poised to change the fortunes of this country, Nigeria for good.

On the entourage of the Minister is the Honourable member representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency in the eighth House of Representatives, Hon Ajibola Famurewa, and the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology in the state of Osun, Engr Remi Omowaiye and other APC party leaders of Ijesa extraction.