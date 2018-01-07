- Advertisement -

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said it would begin the process of recalling the state’s federal lawmaker, Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin, who recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress.

Akinfolarin, who represents Odigbo/Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, defected to the APC from the PDP in December 2017, with some of his supporters.

Speaking with journalists on Friday after the meeting of the leaders of the party in the Ondo South Senatorial District, held in Akure, the National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, declared that Akinfolarin would be replaced .

Olafeso, who noted that the Ondo South Senatorial District was the stronghold of the PDP in the state, said there was no going back on recalling the lawmaker, saying the party would soon initiate the process of his recall.

He said, “We are starting a process of recalling Mayowa Akinfolarin who called all PDP leaders evil.

“We detest that. He took our sweat and blood, and walked away, and thinks he can pee on our heads.

“We are going to challenge him and recall him. He took the mandate of the people and walked away with it.

“He will hear from us…”

Meanwhile, the party has sacked its chairman in the Ondo Senatorial District, Mr. Debo Ajimuda, and appointed Mr. Tola Alabere to replace him in acting capacity.

One of the leaders of the party in the district and first state PDP chairman, Dr. Jacob Gbakinro, alleged that the party in the district had been inactive for the past three years, saying there was the need for urgent re-positioning for strong political comeback.