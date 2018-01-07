- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has predicted that Governor Yahaya Bello will face jail term after his tenure as Kogi State Governor if he fails to give account for all the money he collected on behalf of the people in the state.

The Kogi State PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Bode Ogunmola stated this during an interview on Sunday.

Ogunmola who was reacting to the statement credited to governor Bello that he borrowed N10billion to pay outstanding salaries owed to workers expressed worries on the consequences of this on the future of the confluence State.

His words, “For anybody to say they have borrowed N10billion, when the time comes he should show us the book. It’s as simple as that. By the grace of God whenever we get to the bridge all of us will be alive to witness it. When he fails to give account of all the the money borrowed on behalf of the people of Kogi State, then he will face the consequences “.

“But I can assure you that somebody will go to prison for this because one day immunity will no longer be there and he will be called to account for his sins in the past.”

While commenting on the statement that Kogi State is for President Muhammdu Buhari come 2019, Ogunmola admonished the President not to be deceived by the political antics of Governor Yahaya Bello, saying he has lost his political grounds in Kogi State.

According to him, “These are very critical and terrible time in the lives of this country especially that of Kogi State. As I talk to you now we are buying petrol in Lokoja for N230 per litre. In Benue State, herdsmen are killing here and there. In the North East, Boko Haram are striking and nothing is done to address the situation.

“In River State, people are dying. Is that the proper time for the governor to be talking? Who will vote more for the President in 2019. I think we are in a critical situation and that this country needs alot of prayers and that we should stop playing politics with the lives of our people.

“How can governor Bello convince Kogites to vote for Buhari in 2019 when their is hardship everywhere? He should stop deceiving the president just because he is looking for cheap political favour.

“Bello knows himself that in his country home which is the central part of the State, he can’t deliver for Buhari. Workers are dying due to lack of payment of salary.

“As it is today, pensioners are crying because of lack of payment of entitlement . And the governor will go to Abuja and begin to tell the world who will vote more for the president. As far as we are concern, during election time, we will know who is on ground.

”Governing with mouth is very easy, but translating it into practical terms becomes difficult. Governor Bello knows that he is not on ground politically. He knows that the people of Kogi State are not with him. He knows that he has offended the Civil Servants. He knows pensioners are cursing him.”