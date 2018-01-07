- Advertisement -

The Lagos State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure early release of the 2019 general election timetable.

The state chairman of IPAC, Mr Kola Ajayi, said early release of the time-table would help INEC, the political parties and contestants to be properly guided and prepared ahead of the election proper.

Ajayi said though the electoral body had earlier announced the dates for presidential and governorship elections, there was the need for early release of the full time table for better planning and results.

“There is need for INEC to release the full timetable for the general elections for better planning and results.

“Yes, they have already released the date for the presidential and other elections, the parties are still waiting when to have primaries and when campaigns begin, end and all that.

“The early release will help everyone to start off early and better.

“I want to believe INEC is working on that and it will be released soon,” he said.

Ajayi urged INEC to build on its achievements in the 2015 election and deliver a credible and peaceful poll in 2019.