- Advertisement -

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojiugbo, on Saturday said there was no election in Ika South Local Government Area, as well as in Delta Central Senatorial District.

This came in reaction to the local government election conducted in the State on Saturday.

In a chat with newsmen, Ojiugbo claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hacked the MTN network to deprive people from making calls and sending electronic mails.

“As at this morning, network was going on well but they later hacked the network. You hardly call and browse.”

“It is visible that there was no election in the whole of Ika South. How can they be struggling in their own local Government? We learnt that they snatched cameras of journalists in Ute-Okpu.

“If they are popular, why would they be seizing cameras from journalists? That means they rigged the election.

“DSIEC Office in Ughelli was burnt down and we learnt some persons were killed in Ughelli; it means they were not on ground”, he stated