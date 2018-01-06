- Advertisement -

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, says the party was not involved in the final completion of the appointments of nominees into boards of government agencies.

Controversy trailed the list after it was discovered that at least five dead people had been appointed.

While speaking with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Oyegun expressed hope that the party would be carried along in the review of the list.

“The list has caused enough controversy, it is pretty obvious that that the party was not involved in the final completion of the list,” Oyegun said.

“We demanded that that every state send nominees names to the committee set up for that but between then and now a lot has happened.

“People have changed parties, people have died, three governors who were not there before are now with us. It is my hope that we will be fully involved in the review that has to now take place.”

He also said that the party is preparing for its national convention.

“We will have our convention. This month we are going to start with the NEC that will approve the programme for the convention leading up to the convention,” he said.