An electoral officer, simply identified as Ufuoma mysteriously slumped and died during the local council election in Delta State.

Ufuoma who arrived the election venue at Unit 9, Ifeyinwa Primary school, Onicha Ugbo, with other officials and suddenly slumped.

One of the electorates, Dibie Justin said that the death came as a rude shock to all the voters.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, delivered his ward in his community to All Progressive Congress (APC).

APC’s victory in the PDP dominated community has sent shivers to the spines of Delta government ahead of the 2019 general elections.