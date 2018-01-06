- Advertisement -

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has assured the people of the state of continued delivery of dividends of democracy.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Sola Lawal, noted that the life changing turn around of the fortunes of the state in infrastructural rebirth would take on a more aggressive garb in the new year.

It stated that the task of rebuilding the state for which the Senator Ibikunle Amosun administration had committed itself for more than six years was still very much on course, as the present administration prepared to enter its last leg.

The party recalled that the Amosun administration inherited an uninspiring state of things in which workers in the public service experienced their all time low in an orgy of collective embarrassment.

“During the years of the locust civil servants were cruelly demoralised, the legislative arm of government came under lock and key while lawlessness and insecurity reigned unchecked just as we watched helplessly as public health facility and schools went under,” the party stated.

The party pointed out that the Amosun administration inherited a general state of helpless anomie which the administration promptly addressed with the result that the state now enjoyed renewed sense of hope in the Amosun era.

It enjoined the people not to relent in offering generous support for the administration as the nation moved towards another round of electioneering period during which empty promised would foul the air by those who have failed the people in the past.