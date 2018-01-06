- Advertisement -

House of Representatives committee chairman on Information and Communications, Abdulazak Namdas, has urged state Houses of Assembly to consider the local government autonomy law, pointing out that it will make Nigeria’s democracy stronger.

Namdas, representing Toungo, Jada, Genyi and Mayo-Belwa federal constituency in Adamawa state told journalists yesterday that the independency of all tiers of government would not only reduce the work load on the other tiers of government, but would also create a conducive environment for administrative operations.

He said that people in positions of authority should always put the interest of the country above their private interests to avoid system collapse, adding that the powers to restructure Nigeria is not with the president, but with the National Assembly.

Namdas who urged Nigerians not to express any fear about the president’s national broadcast concerning restructuring, pointed out that both chambers of the National Assembly are working on modalities that can reposition Nigeria for effective economic and administrative operations.

On Atiku Abubakar’s defection, who is also from Namdas’s constituency, the lawmaker said that Atiku did not break any law.