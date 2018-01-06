- Advertisement -

Some thugs suspected to be loyal to a certain political party, have attacked electoral officials in the Ayakoromo Ward 7 (12), even as PDP and APC trade blames.

Earlier in the day, some gunmen stormed the Ughelli L.G. headquarters and snatched electoral materials meant for the area.

In the Ayakoromo Ward 7 (12) incident, some thugs attacked electoral officials on the river banks in the area upon their arrival.

The Presiding Officer who arrived with a few policemen without the Returning Officer was attacked, while a large chunk of the election materials he brought for the election, were hijacked and destroyed along the river banks.

There were accusations and counter accusations by loyalists of the two major parties participating in the election, APC and PDP.

Partisan observers at the polling units accused certain individuals as being responsible for the violent incident.

There has been an earlier report that the Returning Officer for the Ayakoromo Ward 7 (12) has not reported at his duty post since morning.

He was still to surface around 1.00 PM when this report was filed.