A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Bayelsa State chapter, Mr. Ebi Beredugo, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet and appoint technocrats into key positions.

Beredugo, a lawyer, who spoke in an interview, averred that the President must tinker with his cabinet in order for the APC administration to bring about the change promised Nigerians.

He argued that most of the politicians on Buhari’s cabinet had outlived their usefulness and must go.

Beredugo said, “The President must tinker with his cabinet. He must bring in technocrats. He must use technocrats to move the country to the next level.

“I want to say that some politicians who surround the President have been there for too long and they are not making any headway. It is the time the President brought in technocrats.

“There is an erroneous notion that it’s the politicians that would work and return the President for a second term. No, the goodwill of Nigerians will bring him (President Buhari) for second term, not those politicians who have lost touch even with their grassroots.

“It is not those politicians that can deliver the President; we must get this clear because they are separated even from their grassroots.

They can’t even deliver their states. They can only use federal might to come and cause confusion because they cannot actually deliver their states.

“So why not bring in technocrats and let Nigerians feel the change in their lives? Why don’t bring them in so that Nigerians can begin to enjoy the dividends of good governance?”

Beredugo added that from the way the present administration had carried on, it had lost much of the goodwill that earned it the support of Nigerians in 2015.

He asked rhetorically, “Can we actually and sincerely say if an election holds right now today, can we actually say President Buhari will win that election? Does he still have the goodwill of Nigerians to believe in him that we are making progress?

“Are we making progress in the anti-corruption fight, why should we enter 2018 without reshuffling his cabinet?”

He said that the mix-up in the appointment of persons into the board of parastatals was a pointer that the Buhari team was not up to their game, wondering why a list of appointees that was compiled since 2015 was not vetted before it was finally released.

He further said, “Even though we support this government, sometimes we are ashamed of the things that come out of the Presidency.

How can you be creating a board for a parastatal that is not supposed to have a board or for privatised companies?

“So, even the President is still operating from a very wrong perspective and these are things in civilized societies, heads are supposed to be rolling and people are not supposed to wait for their heads to roll but tender their resignation letters even before time.

“But it is Nigeria and anything can happen. So we now have people that are in their graves made board members. I hope they will give their family members their sitting allowances.”