- Advertisement -

The war of words between Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, and Ben Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, is not yet over.

Both men have been involved in arguments over some rail projects in Kaduna state.

Bruce had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to thank former President Goodluck Jonathan for the train ride he took in Kaduna when he inaugurated Nigeria’s first Inland Dry Port in the state.

El-Rufai, however, dismissed the senator’s claim, saying the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo ought to be given credit for the rail projects.

But the senator challenged him to a debate on the issue.

Reacting on Saturday, El-Rufai dismissed the idea of a debate, while insisting that credit should be given to Obasanjo for the rail projects.

He said while the Obasanjo administration was putting in place the rail modernisation programme in the country, both Bruce and Jonathan were not in the picture.

“There is nothing to debate. Facts cannot be debated. Opinions are free,” he wrote.

“While the Obasanjo administration was conceiving the rail modernization programme, Sen Ben-Bruce was organizing beauty contests and Jonathan was a deputy governor. I am not cluelessly common-sensical!”