An aspitant for Ekiti State governorship seat, Engr. Kayode Ojo, has said that the state will only move to higher levels only when people with new ideas, new thinking come into the saddle. This space, he said, he is out to fill.

Engr. Ojo is seeking to run for the governorship of the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He spoke in Lagos during an interactive session with the media.

He maintained that the culture of waiting for federal allocation from Abuja has been a great bane for the development of the state. Engr. oni, who claimed that he has no godfather in his quest for the plum job in Ekiti, however, said the people of the state are his driving force.

Said he, “It is sad that today Nigerians are being fed with lies about what is happening in Ekiti. But the truth of the matter is that in Ekiti today, people are hungrier than they were before the coming of this administration. People if the state are currently in bondage. It is the wailings and cry of those innocent people that is motivating me to come into this project.

“Our people are suffering and it is written all over heir faces. But with me as governor of Ekiti, things will be done differently. You can hardly see any federal presence in Ekiti today because of he attitude of the leadership in the state. The truth is that we need to engage the Federal Government, the National Assembly and so on more than we are doing now to bring development into the state” he said.