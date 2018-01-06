- Advertisement -

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not impose any candidate on its members in the ongoing council poll in the state.

Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Security Matters, Mr Kelly Otuedon, said this in an interview with journalists.

Otuedon, who is the PDP Chairman in Uvwie Local Government Area, said the party had done a lot of grassroots campaign to guarantee the party’s victory at the poll.

“We did not impose any candidate on the people, they chose their candidates and are ready to defend their choice today at the poll.

“So far the exercise has been so peaceful,” he said.