People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has affirmed that Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements since he assumed office in 2015 are unprecedented in the history of the state.

Reacting to former Delta State Speaker, Hon Victor Ochei, who scored Okowa’s government low in terms of projects’ execution in the state said rather than being castigated, the Governor needed to be commended for his prudent management of the scarce resources at his disposal which had affected the economy and financial strength of the various levels of government.

The former Delta State governorship aspirant said Ochei’s allegations could be compared to giving a dog a bad name in order to hang… adding that despite the harsh economic environment, Okowa was able to undertake and completed no fewer than forty standard roads out of the over 90 roads currently embarked upon in the state.

The PDP Chieftain observed that Okowa’s government reconstruction of the state-owned technical colleges in Agbor, Ofagbe and Sapele was informed by its desire to promote technical and vocational education, which is at the core of its educational policy.

“The government trained a total of 1,027 youth under the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and made provisions for them to start their own businesses. Another 256 people were trained under the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), among other achievements,” he said.