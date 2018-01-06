- Advertisement -

Frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, has warned that Imo electorate would no longer allow a situation where the economy of the state would be raped.

He lamented that Imo State had passed through the crucible, but that it was the grace of God that had kept her and not allow her to tip over the precipice and that it would be unfair to allow further rape of her resources and embarrass the masses including the elderly.

The member of the board of NCC described the policies of the ruling APC as very compatible with the wishes of Nigerians who had yearned for an improvement in their welfare, adding that so far President Muhammadu Buhari had discharged his functions creditably to the admiration of Nigerians.

He maintained that any administration at the state level that has the interest of his people at heart would adhere strictly to the provisions of the APC programmes and would never hurt anyone and that things were already becoming brighter.

“The past few years have brought diverse challenges for our dear state of Imo. Although we are currently going through what many people would describe as untold suffering, imposed upon us by many years of maladministration and insensitive public policy decisions, we refuse to surrender our hope for dignity, prosperity and eventual emancipation from our deep suffering, which suffering has permeated our local communities.

“This created deep divisions and mass disenchantment among our people and neighbours; which suffering I feel first hand, being part of you. Nonetheless, as we negotiate our path to the year 2018, I am quite certain that your unwavering solidarity with our campaign of genuine emancipation of Imo State, and the course of our party of change, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will spur us on, to overcome all the hurdles that lie ahead.”