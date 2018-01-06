- Advertisement -

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwemeka Ezeife, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the 2019 general election.

He said happenings in the country would make the party suffer defeat next year.

Ezeife also warned the Igbo not to make any hasty deision on what path to toe ahead of the polls.

The former presidential aide told Sun: “As it is now, I doubt if APC can win any election, while PDP is wobbling to organise itself.

“A third force can be organised, which doesn’t have to be Igbo, but something for all Nigerians. This third force must champion proper restructuring.

“There are many issues, which are national. The issue of desertification is national, no matter what structure states of the regions adopt. The same goes for soil erosion.

“We want a new Nigeria. The present Nigeria is dead; it has failed woefully; it has failed man and it has also failed God. We need to remake Nigeria; a new Nigeria is what we have to make”.