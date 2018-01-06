- Advertisement -

The Publicity Secretary of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Engr Leonard Obibi, has said that the defection of Chief Felix Anirah back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from where he originally came to join the APC would not affect the fortunes of APC in the 2019 general election.

Obibi, made this known in a statement released to newsmen in Asaba, while noting that Anirah as a candidate of the APC in the 2015 Delta State House of Assembly election became exposed as having a questionable electoral value considering his performance in that election where he came out second.

According to him, “We hold no grudges against his personal decisions except that he should be bold enough to tell Deltans the real reasons for his defection to a party he left just few years ago. His suggestion that he left APC because of the insensitivity of President Buhari is preposterous and laughable because the PDP that he has now run back to was and remains the most insensitive party in the history of Nigeria, and in Delta State in particular.”

“We cannot forget so soon how PDP looted our national treasury at a time Nigeria made the largest income from oil since we gained Independence. Rather than invest in Nigeria’s infrastructure or save for the rainy day, PDP looted the windfall from oil into its coffers and the pockets of its members.

“By the time President Buhari came to power, the Federal Government under PDP was still borrowing to pay federal staff salaries, and many states in the country including Delta already owed workers salaries.

”We thank President Buhari for bailing out each and every State of Nigeria at a time the national income from oil was even at its lowest. Nobody can say he or she is not aware that the APC government under Buhari is still working hard to make sure food is available to Nigerians at affordable prices, but you cannot plant maize today and eat it tomorrow. You must give it time to grow before harvesting.

“The difficulties of today were caused by the PDP government that could not free itself from its “share the money” mentality, and even till today it is still evident in Delta State where the PDP administration under Gov. Okowa continues to mismanage the state resources while local government workers and pensioners remain unpaid for many months. We are bold to say the PDP where Anirah has gone back to is the most insensitive “squandermania” of all time.

“APC stands to be different and our doors are open to everyone, but anyone who comes in with that PDP idea of “share-the-money” has “missed road” as we say it in Delta. As far as APC is concerned, the money is for the people and it will be used for the people. And anyone who joins our party with the intention to rob our people of their God-given heritage may not find APC comfortable.

“This is why APC in Delta State is on a Rescue Mission, and we will continue to fight for the good people of Delta State till the day salvation comes in 2019. We stand with them in their misery and their difficulties, and we will not relent until their freedom and happiness is restored” he added.