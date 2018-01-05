- Advertisement -

Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, says Ben Murray Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, made a false statement on the rail system in Kaduna.

Bruce had asked President Muhammadu Buhari to thank ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for a train ride in Kaduna.

The president had taken the ride from Rigasa to Kakuri on the outskirts of Kaduna, to inaugurate Nigeria’s first Inland Dry Port.

Bruce said the rail system in question was “entirely” Jonathan’s achievement.

But el-Rufai disagreed with the senator.

In a reply to Bruce’s tweet, the governor said the Yar’Adua/Jonathan administration stalled the rail project for two years.

Jonathan was the deputy of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The governor said contrary to Bruce’s claims, the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo – “which Jonathan was not part of” – initiated and raised funds for the project.

“Wrong distinguished senator! The Obasanjo administration which Jonathan was not part of, designed, raised the financing and started the EPC of the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system, and the Abuja Light Rail,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Yar’Adua-Jonathan stalled both projects for two years!”