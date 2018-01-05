- Advertisement -

Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, says President Muhammadu Buhari should give credit to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for a train ride he took to Kaduna.

President Buhari earlier on Thursday commissioned new rail vehicles for the Kaduna–Abuja train service at Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

He later took a train ride from Rigasa to Kakuri on the outskirts of Kaduna to commission Nigeria’s first Inland Dry Port in Kaduna.

In a tweet shared on Thursday via Bruce’s twitter handle, he said Jonathan was entirely responsible for the actualisation of the Kaduna rail project.

“I hope President Muhammadu Buhari remembers to say thank you to former President Goodluck Jonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna,” the tweet read.

“Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was entirely the handiwork of the Jonathan government.

“Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due.”

About a year ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about a year ago had said credit should be given to the Jonathan administration for the rail project.

“This project is the first in a series of developmental projects conceptualised and initiated by the Jonathan administration,” the PDP had said.

“We must commend former President Goodluck Jonathan for the conceptualisation of the project as a standard gauge rail line.”