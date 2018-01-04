- Advertisement -

Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the response by the Rivers State Government to the wise counsel of the erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to Governor Wike to sit-up or quit as Rivers State Governor if he finds it so difficult to secure the lives and property of people of Rivers State as lame, watery, despicable and deceptive.

APC said that apart from running short of ideas on governance and inability to uphold his oath of office as the Governor of Rivers State to protect the lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners residing in Rivers State and with his dismal failure in this regard Wike is expected to resign honourably and save the State from further blood bath.

It said that the State House of Assembly that would have saved Rivers State from the embarrassment that Wike has constituted himself into by impeaching him summarily lacks initiative and powers to call him to order as the members can only sit when the Governor requests them to sit.

A statement issued on Thursday further described as heinous, evil, satanic and unacceptable the New Year massacre of over 21 sons and daughters of Rivers State at Omoku who have gone to church to worship and thank God for sparing their lives in the year 2017 only for them to be killed by forces created and well known to the Government of Rivers State.

Drawing inspiration from late Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia truism, “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most that has made it possible for evil to triumph.”

The Rivers APC reiterated that the leadership of the party will not be deterred to speak up not minding that Governor Wike apart from constituting himself as a security threat to every Rivers State person, mismanagement of over monthly billion Security vote and for turning Rivers State into Rivers of Blood is capable of plunging Rivers State into a worse situation if not called to order.

“In this regard, we wish to state unambiguously that the continued killing and decimation of hundreds of Rivers State people since Chief Nyesom Wike assumed office as the Governor of Rivers State on 29th May, 2015 and his inability to curtail the carnage is not only callous, condemnable, wicked but unacceptable.”

The party further stated that it is on record that Wike’s ambition created the current insecurity situation in Rivers State through his support and sponsorship of cultism and militancy in Niger Delta which engineered the killings of hundreds of APC supporters till date just because he wants to win election and perpetuate himself as the Governor and power base of Niger Delta politics forgotten that it is God that gives power to whomever he wants.