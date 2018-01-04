- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has vowed to win the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

However, no date has been fixed for the election by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) headed by Prof. Stanley Orobator.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said the party would be victorious in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

He spoke at the party secretariat when the state party executives hoisted flags representing the 18 LGAs in Edo State.