Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, says her political agenda is to actively “campaign against” the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election.

Ezekwesili made this known through a series of tweets on Wednesday morning.

She promised to actively campaign for the “best candidates” from other parties except the PDP and APC presented new and “suitable candidates”.

“I have a political agenda for 2019 elections,” she tweeted.

“It is that neither APC nor its twin brother (yes, how does 6 differ from half a dozen?) PDP should win the 2019 state and federal legislative and executive elections.

“I am totally committed to this agenda.”

Ezekwesili added that Nigerians were tired of the same cycle of governance which she referred to as a “wicked” and “tyrannical”.

“I am committed to this political agenda because we must disrupt and end the political and governance stagnation and retrogression that our cyclical low equilibrium political Russian roulette has cost our country and people,” she tweeted.

“My conviction is that it is time to end the tyranny of rulership of a wicked minority political elite class.”

The former minister also faulted top officials of the current administration for announcing President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to contest the next election.

“Of all days that APC and its stalwarts could assault our sensibilities with the announcement of launch of 2019 re-election bid for President Muhammadu Buhari, they chose yesterday,” she wrote.

“Same day that citizens were traumatized by the images of butchered bodies of our fellow citizens? Enough!!”