Reuben Abati, former presidential spokesman, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to develop into a political party.

Abati said this while speaking on a Channels TV programme on Wednesday.

He said since its emergence, the APC has continued to implode amid a lot of intrigues rocking the party.

He, therefore, described the party as “a party of disparate interest, conflict.”

“It is unfortunate the APC has not been able to graduate, to develop into a party per se,” Abati said.

“It’s a party that continues to implode within a lot of intrigues, with a lot of suspicion. What you are likely to have in 2018 is the possibility of the APC, many of those intrigues that have been managed carefully coming to the fore.

“On the other hand, you could also have the APC coming together as a stronger party in an attempt to hold onto power. But all of those dynamics, of course, the question to ask is how does it serve the interest of Nigeria?”

The former presidential spokesman added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a good chance of wresting power from the APC during the 2019 election.

“But it (PDP) may be sabotaged by its own internal contradictions and I had called for an attempt o address those internal contradictions frontally,” he said.

“However, what is important in all of this is the interest of Nigerians. You are now seeing the body language of the politicians; they just want power. Ideas are in short deficit.

“Even the APC that promised three things — security, economy and the fight against corruption — Nigerians are not convinced that they have achieved these things.”