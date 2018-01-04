- Advertisement -

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the 2018 budget for presentation to the State House of Assembly.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okah, disclosed this, on Thursday, while addressing journalists after the first State Executive Council meeting for 2018.

Okah said that the Council extensively discussed the drafts of the 2018 budget from all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said that modalities have been concluded for the formal presentation by Governor Nyesom Wike on the floor of the Assembly.

Speaking further, the commissioner said that Council frowned at the situation where some communities fail to protect public infrastructure.

He said communities that allow government’s infrastructure to be destroyed would face dire consequences.

Okah also informed that communities that fail to protect contractors executing projects will lose such projects.

He said Governor Wike assured that his administration would continue to deliver quality projects and programmes that will improve the lives of Rivers people.