Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, says it will support any party that is committed to restructuring in the 2019 general election.

In a statement on Wednesday, Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere, said it is clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is not “keen on restructuring”.

Odumakin said any political party that is not committed to restructuring will be wasting its time. He said the 2019 elections would be between pro-unitary and pro-federal supporters

“Afenifere and its partners are committed to the restructuring of Nigeria,” he said.

“It is now clear that with 11 months to the next general elections and with the government in power not keen on restructuring, it will be the main issue for 2019 general elections.

“The 2019 elections will be between a pro-unitary government and pro-federal government. By God’s grace, we will be working with our partners to ensure that the forces of federalism prevail.

“It is not enough for political parties to promise restructuring. The APC promised but if you want to earn our support, they must show evidence, total commitment to the restructuring of Nigeria.”