Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has stated that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stands rejected by Rivers people because of his failure during his 8-year ill-fated administration.

He said despite the evil machinations of the Former Rivers State Governor, Rivers people will continue to reject his bid to foist his boy, the defeated 2015 APC Rivers State Governorship Candidate, Dakuku Peterside, on them as his way to siphon their resources through an illegal third term.

He spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday when he hosted social media influencers to a state dinner.

He said: “Governance is not for house boys. Governance is for serious people. Rivers people will never allow Amaechi to do a third term through the backdoor by foisting his house on the state.”

He berated the Minister of Transportation for politicizing security, saying that his comments on the Omoku killings is an indictment of security heads posted to the state by the APC Federal Government.

He said while his administration has never influenced the posting of any security head to the state, it has always funded and provided logistics for security agencies more than any state government in the country.

“I challenge any state government in the country to come forward to say it has provided more support for security agencies than Rivers State.

“When you portray the state as insecure , you are driving away investors. No good man does that. By Amaechi’s logic, the killings all over Nigeria is being sponsored by the President “, he said.

He said that while Amaechi was governor of Rivers State, all the leading construction companies like Julius Berger Plc fled the state because their personnel were kidnapped regularly. He said Amaechi resorted to the use of unqualified contractors, which led to poorly executed projects.

He said as a result of improved security in the state, first class construction firms like Julius Berger Plc, CCECC and RCC are working in the state.

“International conferences and seminars are back to Rivers State. This is because the people now have confidence in the security architecture of Rivers State. During Amaechi, all the seminar and conferences moved to Akwa Ibom State “, he said.

He assured that his administration will continue to invest in the security of lives and property of Rivers people.

Governor Wike commended social media practitioners for their support and their commitment to the promotion of Rivers State.

While thanking them for working for the development of Rivers State without gratification, Governor Wike urged them to keep up the good work.

He said that his administration will involve them during the third anniversary celebrations. The governor added that he will support the post graduate education of social media influencers in Nigerian Universities. He also offered medical assistance to social media influencers with health challenges.

Also speaking, Senator George Sekibo and the Member Representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Hon Jerome lauded the social media influencers for their contributions to the development of the state.

Spokesman of the Social Media Influencers, Comrade Victor Oko Jumbo, said social media is an important tool that has been effectively deployed by the influencers to promote Rivers State and support the administration of Governor Wike.

He assured Governor Wike of their continued support, saying that social media influencers appreciate his outstanding developmental strides.