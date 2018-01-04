- Advertisement -

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said it is not bound by the prophecies of any individual as regards the forthcoming presidential election in 2019.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, while responding to a statement credited to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the fiery preacher who advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election, said the APC as a political party is not run based on prophecies, which, according to him, “is a personal conviction or belief”.

Abdullahi, however, said anyone who feels the prophecies are true is at liberty to believe but added that the APC will only act and base its decisions on what is politically correct.

“We cannot run a political party by prophecy. Prophecy is a matter of personal conviction or personal belief. The party cannot act based on any kinds of prophecies because we are not operating on that. We only act based on what is politically correct. People are free to believe such prophecies but our party will not act or take critical decisions based on prophecies”, he said.

Mbaka had on Sunday night expressed disapproval of President Buhari’s leadership of Nigeria, and lamented that Nigerians had suffered untold hardship.

“Mr. President, as I was waiting on the Lord, I’m asked to advise you, don’t come out for second tenure. After this, retire, peacefully. Mr. President you are the cause of your own problem. God gave you an adviser, a wonderful mentor, a visionist, a matriarch, in the person of your wife, Aisha, but you don’t want to listen to her. That woman is heartbroken because she understood that you are not yourself. Come back to yourself or you will cry by the time you will be sent out of office. So, those who are encouraging you to come out and run again, they want to disgrace you shamefully and publicly”, Mbaka had said.

Continuing, the Catholic priest said, “Some of us may begin to ask, but why did God choose Buhari at all? God has His reasons; when he chose Saul, He had His reasons, but at a time he rejected Saul, that is God for you. Jesus chose Judas, in His divinity he chose Judas as an Apostle, the same Judas betrayed Him and Judas office another took; you can see the message is not sweet. The same God chose Goodluck Jonathan during the oil boom, had Jonathan invested well, then Nigerians won’t be suffering what we are suffering now; even in his hometown Otuoke, go to Niger Delta, there was no impact of governance, nothing. That’s why God pushed him out. Mr. President, if you don’t want to be pushed out, you have to wake up. So, God who chose Buhari, it is for a purpose. At a particular time in the life of Jonah, the whale swallowed him; at the time Jonah could not prophesy, he could not do his prophetic duty again; that is how Buhari’s vision was swallowed.”