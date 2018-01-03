- Advertisement -

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose, has solicited for the support of her husband in the forthcoming elections, noting that the power to move the state forward lies with the electorates.

She made the statement on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti while fielding questions from journalists about the welfare of less privileged, orphans and widows.

However, Mrs. Fayose promised to make the welfare of less privileged, orphans and widows a priority in the New Year. She expressed belief in putting smiles on the faces of the less privilege, saying “this is part of my lifestyle, giving to the needy’’.

According to her, the plight of the less privileged, the orphans and widows should be taken seriously, hence the need to support them in the society.

She reiterated her continuous support for the downtrodden in the state and for paying the hospital bills of indigent patients in the hospitals.

She therefore called on well meaning Nigerians to imbibe the act of always assisting the less privileged in the society, saying “there is blessing in doing so”.

Fayose’s wife solicited the support of Ekiti residents to stand by her husband in the forthcoming elections in the state.