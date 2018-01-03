- Advertisement -

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, says the campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced, disclosing that the south-west campaign office would be inaugurated on January 20.

Shittu also disclosed that he had been appointed national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group.

He spoke in an interview with state house correspondents after meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Shittu said Buhari’s ardent supporters would prevail on him to seek re-election.

He said they would “help Buhari to make up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress”.

“It goes without saying. I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school and he does well, he proceeds to secondary school and he does well, and you keep asking if he will be going to university. It goes with out saying.

“By the grace of God, we his (Buhari’s) ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

“I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land.”

When asked if the development was an indication that campaign for 2019 has started, the minister responded,

“Every day since he (Buhari) came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigerians know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respect,” he said.

“In the area of fighting corruption, insurgency whether in the north-east or the Niger Delta; in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society.

“You will agree with me that today but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.”