Chairman of Igbo wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara Stater, Chief Collins Offodile, has commended the state governor, Abdul’Aziz Abubakar Yari, for propelling development in all parts of the state.

Offodile, who made the assertion while addressing journalists, in Gusau, the state capital, said the governor had, in the last seven years, moved the state from rural state to a modern one through the provision of physical infrastructures.

“On assumption of office in 2011, the governor was confronted with the task of reconstructing and reinvigorating the state which had been marred by bad roads, water shortage, poor health services, collapsed educational facilities and other issues that needed urgent attention but now Zamfara is a model for others to emulate,” he said.

The Igbo APC chairman also described Yari as a nationalistic leader who carries everyone along despite their political, tribal and religious differences.

“Governor Yari during the last Christmas donated to the Christians and also during all Christian festivities, he do donate food items, cows and other essential commodities to every Church in the state to show that he is with the Christians,” he said.

Offodile urged both indigenes and non indigenes in the state to embrace APC which he said is the only way to lead Nigeria to the promised land.