Ahead of Saturday’s local government election in Delta State, the state police command has ordered restriction of vehicular movements within the state between 6:00a.m. and 3:00p.m. on Election Day.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ibrahim Zanna, who handed down the order, however, stated that those on official and emergency duties with valid means of identification will be allowed passage during the period.

Also to be granted passage, according to the police boss, are electorate with permanent voters’ cards, going to their registered polling units to cast their votes.

He explained that the restriction order is a security measure tailored towards checkmating movement of probable mischief makers and political thugs.

Ibrahim warned that any person or group of persons that foment trouble during the exercise will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the provisions of the law.

He, therefore, advised politicians and their supporters to adhere strictly to the electoral provisions and avoid any conduct that is capable of causing break down of law and order before, during and after the elections.

While regretting the inconvenience the restriction order will cause commuters passing Delta State to other states, the CP enjoined them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans.