Against the backdrop of ongoing socio-economic hardship in the country, Sen. Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to be grateful to the masses for enduring the hard times in the last two years.

Sen. Sani disagreed with Buhari for saying in his new year speech that Nigerians were not patience about the hardship in the country.

This was contained in a Facebook post by the lawmaker.

He noted that the love and political sympathy the downtrodden have Buhari is unprecedented in the history of the country.

Sen. Sani said, “The President said Nigerians are impatient. I disagree with this submission.Nigerians, especially the masses have demonstrated an unprecedented level of patience with this administration.

“The love of the masses for the President is beyond the usual and even stretched to hypnosis.

“The President is not as popular as he used to be but still command an appreciable cult follower-ship among the poor.

“The poor still see him as their messiah.They endure all pains and hardships and see it as sacrifice.

“They denounce his critics even when they are right,they applaud the President even when he’s wrong.

“In the heart of many of his followers,he’s raised to a saintly,angelic and infallible mortal.

“Until recently, the fanaticism of the President supporters in some parts of the country has created a tyrannical atmosphere of fear and of silence.

“We have an institutionalized intolerance to contrary opinions and to be safe is to kow tow. When the President went on long health vacation,they prayed and never protested.

“PMB is the only President in history that can whip people with koboko and they will smile and thank him for the lashes.The masses are Patient.And love for the President is the power of their patience”.