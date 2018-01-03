- Advertisement -

A popular social activist, Jaye Gaskia, has declared his intention to run for the presidential election come 2019.

He said his reason for stepping out was that Nigeria has been brought to its knees by “decades of incompetent, selfish, greedy and light-fingered leadership.”

Gaskia, a development sector professional declared that Nigeria “need fresh ideas and fresh individuals and platforms; often conflating this with the requirement to have new leaders only within a certain age bracket.”

In a New Year message yesterday, Gaskia said the reason for his ambition was a “collective yearning for freshness, for newness, for innovation and creativity, for transformational leadership and life impacting and transforming governance.”

He called on Nigerians home and abroad to support his dream of becoming the next president of Nigeria.

He said, “This is one of the fundamental reasons why I am running for office as President of Nigeria, alongside the determination and conviction, that we can only build a prosperous nation, when we deliberately promote and build a common citizenship; when we deliberately promote equity; and deliberately promote a situation where no citizen is too poor to have a home over their heads; to raise a family; to live a life of quality; and to have the opportunity to pursue the realisation in full of their innate potentials.

“This is why I want to be President of our Country Nigeria; this is why I am asking for your support; and counting on you to enable us access to your platforms and networks; as well as to take ownership of this Mission to Take Back Nigeria.

“I am looking forward to further robust engagements with each and every one of you in 2018 as we march towards the 2019 General Elections.

“As we prepare for 2018, I am asking us to collectively resolve, that this will be the year that we shall begin to take concrete steps and actions towards Reclaiming Our Humanity, Reasserting Our Citizenship; Rebuild Our Country; and Restore our Dignity and Glory as a people and Nation.”