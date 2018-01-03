- Advertisement -

Chief Chukwuma Okoye, an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain in Anambra State, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Willie Obiano to reduce the cost of governance in the country this year.

Okoye, who was a former Commissioner for Education in old Anambra State, told newsmen on Tuesday in Awka, that the call was imperative in order to fight poverty, unemployment and other social vices.

According to him, cutting down the cost of governance by the president through the management of the nation’s economy with a less over bloated staff will improve the nation’s economy.

He described failure in the energy and petroleum sector of the nation’s economy as worrisome and urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion to save Nigerians from untold hardship.

Okoye identified some major problems confronting the country to include faulty political structure, poor leadership, ethnicity, religious bigotry and neo-colonial tendencies.

“I believed that Buhari, as we know him, is a man of proven integrity and unquestionable character, and it is our belief and hope that he will listen to our advice.”