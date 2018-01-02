- Advertisement -

The House of Representatives member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in Ebonyi State, Hon. Lazarus Ogbee, Tuesday stressed that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led federal government was not prepared to take up the responsibility of governing Nigerians and uplifting their standard of living.

Ogbee stated this while receiving members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ebonyi State Council at his residence in Onueke, Ezza South local government area of the State.

According to him, the three years administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had not made any meaningful impact on the lives of Nigerians as the Nigerian economy had fallen short of the expectations of both Nigerians and investors in the country.

Ogbee who further assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was gearing up to wrestle power from the APC-led government come 2019 general election called on President Buhari to rise up to task of making Nigeria an economically viable country for all and sundry.

“In 2015 when the change mantra of the APC came on board, it has been stories and stories; 2016 came, they were still preparing themselves for governance; 2017 came, the world stood still for another chapter of governance; and very soon it will be 3 years of its administration and no meaningful impact has been made on the populace of the country.

“Merely everything in the country has changed for the worse; the transportation system, prices have skyrocketed; the prices for food items in the market that you will buy for your family have changed very negatively; we pray that the President of the country will wake up to his responsibilities and then the change mantra should not be on the lips or on the pages of newspapers; it should also impact positively on the lives of the people.

“The economy of the country has nose-dived from what it used to be when former President Jonathan handed over and we cannot continue to blame the past administration; government they say is a continuum; bring in your own ideas and those things you have in mind that you told Nigerians you will do to their doorsteps and bring change to the lifestyles of the people.

“That is what we are saying; for me am a member of the PDP and I know that if we get power back at the centre; we will give Nigerians the needed democratic dividends and they will be happy about that; 2018 is a very good year for APC to change and bring life back to Nigerians or the PDP will come back and take their government.”