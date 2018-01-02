- Advertisement -

A member of House of Representatives, Hon. Kehinde Agboola, has advised Ekiti State to replicate the succession plan in Lagos State by electing the Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the next governor in 2018 to continue with the lofty programmes, policies and projects put in place by the Ayodele Fayose administration.

Prof. Olusola is currently the deputy governor of the state.

Agboola, who said the large scale development in Lagos State was a product of the succession plan which had been in place in Lagos since the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said Ekiti State was in dire need of continuity to ensure rapid development through building on existing legacies of the present PDP government.

The National Assembly member spoke at Odo-Oro-Ekiti during the third edition of his yearly empowerment programme for his constituents comprising 39 communities in Oye and Ikole council areas of the state.

Beneficiaries went home with items such as deep freezers, generators, sewing machines, grinding machines and motorcycles to boost the trades of the recipients just as bags of rice and cash were distributed to many as stomach infrastructure.

Agboola, a PDP chieftain, urged the people to vote massively for his party in the 2018 governorship election, saying: “The time and opportunity have come for Ekiti to enjoy the benefits of continuity in government with the candidacy of Prof Olusola in the PDP. So, voting for the party will ensure rapid development and betterment of lives for the citizenry”.

Agboola, who said his youth employment scheme under which he assists youths from the constituency to secure jobs has been very successful, said that his Ejire Micro Credit Scheme to help constituents access loans from the Federal Government repayable in six months was on course, adding that his support scheme for farmers would follow suit.

The deputy governor, who is PDP preferred governorship aspirant, described Agboola as a true follower of Governor Ayodele Fayose and following his footsteps in delivery of democracy dividends to the people and prioritising his constituents’ welfare needs.

Olusola, who expressed satisfaction with the testimonies about the “good performance and deeds” of the National Assembly member, urged elected representatives and leaders generally to take a cue “and be good to their constituents”.

The governorship hopeful, who said the large attendance of traditional rulers at the event showed the acceptability level of the lawmaker, advised beneficiaries to make good of the empowerment items.

The monarchs from the federal constituency, who said Agboola stood out among other elected representatives from the Ekiti North Senatorial District with his interest in the development of the area and its people, charged all elected officials from the area to emulate him.

The Attah of Ayede-Ekiti, Oba Orisagbemi, who said only the impact of Agboola was felt in the area among his peers, said it was not late yet for other elected representatives from Ikole/Oye Federal Constituency and Ekiti North Senatorial District to begin to consider the needs of their various constituencies.

Oba Orisagbemi, who canvassed support and vote for Agboola in the 2019 PDP National Assembly primaries and election, also appealed to the state government to increase activities towards the development of Ekiti North Senatorial District.

Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Obas, who is the Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, lauded Agboola for his unparalleled representation and as well sought support for the governorship ambition of the deputy governor “having proved himself worthy of the office of Governor and in view of his laudable attributes.”