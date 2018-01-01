- Advertisement -

Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an impeccable and selfless leader who is passionate about the welfare of Nigerians.

He said despite the shortcomings of the last administration, the APC led government is on track in restoring the lost glory of Nigeria.

According to the front-line politician, the religious, cultural and ethnic diversity of Nigeria should be seen as an asset for the sake of nation building.

While advocating peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups in the country, Kalu emphasised that development can only take place in a rancour-free atmosphere.

In his goodwill message, in commemoration of the New Year and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu faulted perpetrators of hate campaign, adding that Nigeria has come to stay as a united and indivisible entity.

He said: “It is imperative to appraise ourselves as individuals and as a nation, in order to build a prosperous nation in 2018. The year 2017 was challenging due to the downturn in the economy. Hence, there is an urgent need for government to adopt not only pragmatic economic policies, but social safety nets that will make life meaningful for the masses in the New Year.

“Nigerians, regardless of economic, political and ethnic differences deserve a good life. I urge everyone, both the governed and government, to play their patriotic roles. Citizens should be law abiding, and government should live up to expectations. Together, we can build a Nigeria of our dream.”

The former governor used the opportunity to call on political office holders to be responsive to the plight of the citizenry, adding that the people’s welfare must be a top priority in government expenditure.

Kalu also used the occasion to wish Nigerians a rewarding 2018.