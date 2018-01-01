- Advertisement -

Honourable Victor Ochei, the former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, has urged political office holders to use their positions to better the lots of the people especially those in need.

Ochei who has just been called to the Nigerian Bar following his passing out from the Nigerian Law School, told members of Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Asaba, in his New Year message that followers should encourage their leaders, pray and support them.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, who had during the Christmas period donated trailer load of bags of 50kg rice and cash running to millions of naira gift to the needy for 2017 Christmas celebrations, said the exercise that is an annual event was to show appreciation to the people for keeping faith with him.

While the distribution of the items to the mammoth crowd lasted, he said that the exercise was a yearly event from him and his family to put food on the table of the masses at Christmas.

He added that God willing, the exercise would be sustained yearly according to the resources at his disposal, urging his people to continue to support his ambition as he meant well for all of them.

Ochei urged all Deltans to emulate his good gestures so that no Deltan would be hungry, and that they would always have food on their table especially the less privileged that could not fend for themselves.

While soliciting the support of all stakeholders to enable him succeed in the tasks ahead, he assured that he would continue to work with the people in the effort to prepare and reposition the APC for the 2019 general elections.

The three-term lawmaker, who represented Aniocha North Constituency said during his tenure as Speaker of the DSHA, he worked round the clock to empower both politicians and the public.

Responding, the Chairman of Asaba Correspondent Chapel, Comrade Paul Osuyi, thanked the former Speaker for his kind gesture, urging him to keep the flag flying throughout his tenure.

While commending the efforts of the former Speaker in improving the lives of the people, the chairman urged the party faithful to continue to pray for Ochei to enable him accomplish more for the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Some of the people who received the Christmas gift from the former Speaker and family appreciated God for his life, while praying that God continues to give him good health and wealth so that he would continue to do good for humanity.