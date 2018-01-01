- Advertisement -

The National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to look at the brighter side of government’s efforts instead of making unverified claims.

Eta was reacting to claims by the labour union that the APC-led administration pushed more workers into poverty in 2017.

He spoke in a telephone interview in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to him, it will be difficult for the NLC to substantiate its claims because it did not make public any data of a research it conducted to arrive at its conclusion.

Eta said, “Unfortunately, the NLC has not provided us with the data of a research it carried out to support the claim it has made.

“We can only say that there is a revolution in the agricultural sector and it is better for Nigerians to look at such a sector for job opportunities than to depend on white collar jobs.

“Opportunities have opened up to Nigerians in the agricultural sector and in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises. Nigerians should begin to be more creative.”

The party chieftain added, “I personally think Nigerians should begin to emphasise less on going to China to import finished consumables instead of working on our home made goods which will create more job opportunities for Nigerians.

“Nevertheless, I am confident that the benefits of the policies of this administration will begin to bear the kind of fruit that will prove our critics wrong.”

Attempts to get a reaction from the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, were unsuccessful.

Calls to his mobile indicated that the phone was switched off at the time of the call.

Similar calls to the telephone of Odigie-Oyegun were neither picked nor returned as of the time of filing this report.