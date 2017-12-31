- Advertisement -

A former Chairman, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, said the state has been rightly positioned to regain its lost pace setter status soon, such that it will surpass the present achievements of Lagos State.

Olaosebikan disclosed this in his valedictory speech at the Annual General Meeting of Bashorun Estate Residents Association (BERA), Akobo, Ibadan, at the weekend.

Hehanded over to the Chief Executive Officer of Impact Business Radio (IBR), Ibadan, Chief Owolabi Oladejo, as the new chairman of the association, after serving the community for four years.

The state hosts firsts in many aspects, which include the first television station in Africa, Nigerian Television Authority; first university in Nigeria, University of Ibadan; first skyscraper in the country, Cocoa House in Ibadan; Liberty Stadium now Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan; University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; free education policy and many others.

He, however, the state would achieve the height if the ongoing massive infrastructural development and purposeful governance of Governor Abiola Ajimobi is sustained beyond 2019. The second term of Ajimobi will end in 2019.

Olaosebikan, former Regional Editor (North) for Vanguard Newspapers and ex-Chief Press Secretary to former governor of the state, Alhaji Lam Adesina, said: “As citizens of the state, desirous of quality and unimpeded massive development, it is our responsibility to give maximum support to Governor Ajimobi and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections for a better and greater Oyo State. At the pace Senator Ajimobi is developing the state, it is certain that Oyo would regain its pace setter status in no time.